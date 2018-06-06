Boy injured in ATV crash

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded along with Maeystown and Waterloo fire department personnel to a four-wheeler crash involving a young boy at Maeystown Civic Association Park late Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Police said a 9-year-old boy was riding a four-wheeler in the park when it struck a tree. The fire departments were requested to set up a landing zone for a Survival Flight medical helicopter, which airlifted the boy to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

“He did sustain some serious injuries,” Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange said.

The boy, who was with his father when the crash occurred, was not wearing a helmet, police said.