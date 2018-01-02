Bonnie Lynn Grohmann | Obituary

Bonnie Lynn Grohmann (nee Atkinson), 76, of Waterloo, died Jan. 1, 2018, in Belleville.

She was born Sept. 23, 1941.

She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg, Monroe County Homemakers Extension, Red Hat Society, and Holy Cross Ladies Aid.

She is survived by her children Connie (Paul) Vogt, Kathleen (Darren) Reifschneider, and Debra (Albert) Zara; grandchildren Sarah Vogt, Kaitlyn (fiance Brandon Hinson) Vogt, Melissa (Alex) Wolfe, Megan Vogt, Peter Vogt, Kristen (Troy) Brennan, Jessica (Ethan) Gillespie, Andrew Reifschneider, Mark Zara and Jake Zara; step-children; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; sister Pat (Ethan) Allen; and step-brothers and step-sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward E. Matzenbacher; second husband, Frederick Grohmann; parents Frank Miller and Murl Atkinson (nee Little); and step-father Arius Atkinson.

Visitation and a funeral service were Jan. 3, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg, Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment followed at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Wartburg.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg.