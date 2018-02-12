Battery in Columbia under investigation

The alleged battery of a man early Tuesday morning in the Schaefer Trucking parking lot at 460 Palmer Road in Columbia is under investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the man reported to police that at about 5:45 a.m., he was attacked from behind by two unidentified men and robbed of a small amount of cash and a debit card. The men ran away on foot, with no suspect vehicle seen.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the attack.

This is the second such incident at that location in two weeks. At about 4:40 a.m. Jan. 31, a man entering his semi-truck for the day was attacked by two men before they fled on foot. The suspects were described at that time as being white males aged in their mid-30s, wearing blue jeans and dark hoodies.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 939-8651.