Baseball season entering home stretch

The regular season is winding down as local high school baseball teams try to get ready for regional play.

But before the playoffs begin, bragging rights are at stake in the Monroe County Baseball Tournament this Saturday in Waterloo.

Columbia just keeps finding ways to win, improving to 19-3 following a top showing in the O’Fallon/Triad Classic over the weekend.

The Eagles defeated Triad on Friday, 4-2. Luke Watson went the distance on the mound, striking out six. Dylan Hildebrand and Shane Wilhelm drove in two runs each.

On Saturday, Columbia took down two tough teams to win the tourney.

The Eagles first edged Mascoutah, 6-4, with Brandon Kuchinski earning the mound victory. Sam Spivey homered and drove in two runs, with Jordan Holmes adding two doubles.

Columbia then avenged its last defeat, which was back on March 20, by topping O’Fallon to win the tourney, 9-6. John Schoentag earned the pitching win.

O’Fallon, which entered the game as one of the top-ranked teams in the state, got out to a 3-0 lead before the Eagles plated nine runs in the fifth. The Panthers clawed back to make it a 9-6 game, and loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh before Alex Von Bokel came on for the save.

The Eagles won 12-3 at Salem last Tuesday. Wilhelm struck out 10 without issuing a walk in the complete game pitching effort…>>>

