Bailey Bosler | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on June 1, 2018 at 10:30 am
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School soccer player Bailey Bosler.
The senior goalkeeper made several huge saves during Waterloo’s thrilling Class 2A sectional title victory in penalty kicks over rival Triad on Friday night.
Pictured, Bosler makes her final save on a penalty kick. She has 13 shutouts in net this season for the Bulldogs (18-2-3) entering Tuesday’s super-sectional showdown in Rochester. (John Spytek photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.