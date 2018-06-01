Bailey Bosler | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School soccer player Bailey Bosler.

The senior goalkeeper made several huge saves during Waterloo’s thrilling Class 2A sectional title victory in penalty kicks over rival Triad on Friday night.

Pictured, Bosler makes her final save on a penalty kick. She has 13 shutouts in net this season for the Bulldogs (18-2-3) entering Tuesday’s super-sectional showdown in Rochester. (John Spytek photo)