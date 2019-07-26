 Ava Khoury | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Ava Khoury | Athlete of the Week

By on July 26, 2019 at 11:57 am

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is local softball player Ava Khoury of Columbia. The 6-foot-2 junior-to-be recently threw a perfect game one day before her 16th birthday in a 5-0 victory for the Missouri Bombers Gold 16U in the final pool game at the PGF Southeastern Nationals. The Bombers won their pool and ended up placing fourth of 32 teams at nationals with a 7-2 record. In addition to her pitching success, Khoury has hit multiple home runs this summer. She hit .316 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs and was 3-3 with a 2.96 ERA in the pitching circle this past spring as a sophomore on the Columbia High School softball squad. 

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.