Ava Khoury | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is local softball player Ava Khoury of Columbia. The 6-foot-2 junior-to-be recently threw a perfect game one day before her 16th birthday in a 5-0 victory for the Missouri Bombers Gold 16U in the final pool game at the PGF Southeastern Nationals. The Bombers won their pool and ended up placing fourth of 32 teams at nationals with a 7-2 record. In addition to her pitching success, Khoury has hit multiple home runs this summer. She hit .316 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs and was 3-3 with a 2.96 ERA in the pitching circle this past spring as a sophomore on the Columbia High School softball squad.