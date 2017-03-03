 Austin Francis | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Austin Francis | Athlete of the Week

By on March 3, 2017 at 4:26 pm

Austin Francis

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Dupo High School basketball player Austin Francis.

The senior recently closed out his Tigers career with more than 1,000 career points scored.

Francis averaged 15 points per game this season for Dupo.


Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.