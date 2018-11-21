Aubrey Hubbard | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on November 21, 2018 at 1:45 pm
Aubrey Hubbard
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School girls basketball player Aubrey Hubbard.
The junior has emerged as the early scoring leader for the Bulldogs (1-2), averaging 12.3 points per game.
Hubbard is shooting 61 percent from behind the three-point arc. (Corey Saathoff photo)
