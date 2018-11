Aubrey Hubbard | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times on November 21, 2018 at 1:45 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School girls basketball player Aubrey Hubbard.

The junior has emerged as the early scoring leader for the Bulldogs (1-2), averaging 12.3 points per game.

Hubbard is shooting 61 percent from behind the three-point arc. (Corey Saathoff photo)