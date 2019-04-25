Athlete of the Week |Kaelyn Rheinecker

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School softball standout Kaelyn Rheinecker.

The senior pitcher threw a seven-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts last Tuesday in a 17-0 win at Wesclin while also going 2-for-6 at the plate. On Tuesday, Rheinecker walked just one while striking out eight in a 6-0 no-hitter against Freeburg.

For the season, Rheinecker is 6-3 with a 1.51 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched. She’s also hitting .426 with two home runs and 13 RBIs for the Eagles, who are 14-5.