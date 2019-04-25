 Athlete of the Week |Kaelyn Rheinecker - Republic-Times | News

Athlete of the Week |Kaelyn Rheinecker

By on April 25, 2019 at 4:45 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School softball standout Kaelyn Rheinecker.

The senior pitcher threw a seven-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts last Tuesday in a 17-0 win at Wesclin while also going 2-for-6 at the plate. On Tuesday, Rheinecker walked just one while striking out eight in a 6-0 no-hitter against Freeburg.

For the season, Rheinecker is 6-3 with a 1.51 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched. She’s also hitting .426 with two home runs and 13 RBIs for the Eagles, who are 14-5.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.