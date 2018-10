By Republic-Times on October 19, 2018 at 3:50 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo Junior High School cross country runner Ali Kloeppel.

The seventh grader won the SIJHSAA Class L state cross country meet in Benton on Saturday with a time of 11:03, which was 40 seconds faster than the next runner and also a meet record.

Kloeppel won every race she ran this season and led the WJHS girls cross country team to a first place state finish. This past spring, Kloeppel won the mile and half-mile races at state. (submitted photo)