Ashlyn Wightman | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm
Ashlyn Wightman
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball standout Ashlyn Wightman.
The 6-foot-1 junior center is averaging 15.2 points, eight rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game to lead the Hawks (4-5) so far this season. S
he scored 24 points with nine rebounds and five blocked shots in a 47-34 loss to Chester last Tuesday.
