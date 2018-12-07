Ashlyn Wightman | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball standout Ashlyn Wightman.

The 6-foot-1 junior center is averaging 15.2 points, eight rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game to lead the Hawks (4-5) so far this season. S

he scored 24 points with nine rebounds and five blocked shots in a 47-34 loss to Chester last Tuesday.