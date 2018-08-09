Armadillo removed from Columbia garage
By Republic-Times
on August 9, 2018 at 3:37 pm
Columbia police assisted in the removal of an armadillo from the garage of a home in the 1600 block of Clover Ridge Lane shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Responding police officers were able to capture the armadillo with a box and release it into a wooded area. The armadillo entered the garage through an open door.
“It was actually near the back door in the garage, not in the living area,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.
