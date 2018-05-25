Another meth dealer gets prison time

A Lenzburg man who was arrested following a motorcycle chase in Monroe County in 2016 will serve 15.5 years in federal prison on methamphetamine charges.

Garrick E.R. Recker, a/k/a “Curtis Lowe,” 28, was sentenced Thursday.

Recker previously pled guilty to a one-count second superseding indictment charging conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. His sentence includes eight years of supervised release and a $600 fine.

The indictment alleged that the offense occurred between 2015 and April 2017, in Perry, Randolph, Monroe and St. Clair counties. Evidence presented at plea and sentencing hearings established that Recker was involved with others in the distribution of ice throughout southern Illinois.

Ice is methamphetamine with a purity level of at least 80 percent.

At sentencing, the court found Recker was responsible for the distribution of more than three kilograms of ice.

His sentence was enhanced because he recklessly endangered others during an October 2016 motorcycle pursuit in the southern part of Monroe County.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by area police agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Randolph and the Monroe County States Attorney’s Offices also assisted in the investigation.