Amazing season ends for the Eagles

A record-setting season for the Columbia High School girls basketball team came to an end Thursday night in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional championship game.

The Eagles simply ran out of steam late and lost to Effingham, 47-33.

Columbia (23-6) led 14-11 after the first quarter, but the Flaming Hearts roared back in this Valentine’s Day contest to take a 25-23 halftime advantage.

The Eagles trailed by only three points after three quarters, but were outscored 11-0 in the final frame.

Playing in her final game for Columbia, senior Sophia Bonaldi led the team with 11 points on just 4-of-14 shooting from the floor.

The Eagles committed 15 turnovers in the contest.

Playing in their final games Thursday were Columbia seniors Bonaldi, Fae Harrell, Jenna Jackson, Mikaela Kossina, Lexi Touchette and Lindsay Wibbenmeyer.

“We are really going to miss our seniors,” Columbia head coach Scott Germain said. “They helped this team break a school record for wins in a season…>>>

Read more in the February 20, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $28 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.