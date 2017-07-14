Alida J. Wilner | Obituary

Alida J. Wilner (nee Wakker), 89, died July 12, 2017, at Red Bud Regional Care Center.

She was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Wakker (nee Miedema).

She grew up in Hoboken, N.J., and enjoyed going to Coney Island and the Catskill Mountains as a child. Alida attended the Elizabeth General Hospital’s nursing program, graduating as a registered nurse.

She married James W. Wilner on Oct. 23, 1948, eventually moving to Fairview Heights.

She practiced nursing at the TB Sanitarium in Fairview Heights, Castle Haven Nursing Home and the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Nursing Home in Belleville.

Alida was a tremendous dog lover, and could remember the names of every dog the family had.

Her father was a baker, and she loved baking as much as he did. She enjoyed cake decorating and made many birthday cakes as her children grew up. She spent many years enjoying sewing, crafts of all kinds, and dollhouse making.

She is survived by her children Russell Wilner of Hillsboro, Mo., Jeff (Kathy) Wilner of Vail, Ariz., Sheri (Gene) Hubbard of Waterloo, and Jackie (Tom) White of Red Bud; and her two grandchildren, Rachel and Thomas White.

Many thanks go to her cousin Bill Menzel for keeping her in touch with her New Jersey relatives. And to everyone at the Red Bud Regional Care Center, we thank you sincerely for taking such good care of Mom.

Alida was preceded by her parents and her husband, who preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2010.

Alida donated her body to Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A memorial service is at 7 p.m. July 18, at Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, Chaplain Royal Boeder officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21714-5014.

