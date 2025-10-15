Zoning hubbub in New Athens

New Athens has seen some upset as of late centered around zoning as a group in the community largely represented by the village’s former mayor have taken umbrage with plans for one particular subdivision and potential changes to village ordinances.

One of these two issues is focused around the Hidden Lake Estates subdivision, specifically a trio of lots just north of the village’s Dollar General which is seemingly planned to feature a collection of small homes.

Current New Athens Mayor Steve Newbold offered an overview of the situation, saying the lots in question are zoned for multi-residence – and have been since they were established – while other lots in the subdivision are zoned for single-residence.

“For 20 years or however long it’s been, those sat vacant,” Newbold said. “A developer has come in, and he wants to purchase the lots that are zoned for multi-residence and put in a complex of small homes geared toward 55 and older age group, with one or two bedroom smaller homes, anywhere from 800 feet to I think 1,100 feet.”

Regarding some financials surrounding the project, the mayor said he’s heard the project is estimated at around $3 million, with rent for these properties expected to be somewhere between $1,600-2,200.

Newbold emphasized that the homes are not “tiny homes,” a somewhat recent trend toward homes that are under 400 square feet.

He further described the project as a collection of “standalone condominiums,” with rent contributing to maintenance. Newbold reiterated that such homes would be geared toward older residents.

Newbold also noted the project is not sponsored or directly involves the village board, though the board has expressed an interest in it given it would involve a roughly $3 million investment in the community.

“Technically, as far as the village is concerned, we have no input on that now,” Newbold said. “This strictly is an arrangement between the Hidden Lakes Development Corporation and JLP Contracting. Right now, we have not really seen any finalized plans or anything like that, the village.”

Former New Athens Mayor Joe Behnken offered a different overview, speaking both with the Republic-Times and posting on Facebook, mainly in the group “New Athens EXTREMELY concerned citizens.”

Behnken, seemingly a resident of the subdivision in question, said the trio of lots were originally zoned for commercial use when they began, though this was later changed to multi-family residence to the apparent discontent of subdivision residents.

Further, Behnken maintains the three lots are intended for a “tiny home rental community,” with five 600 square foot, five 750 square foot and six 900 square foot homes.

He further suggested the project as he describes would require a change to village ordinance to allow for multiple homes to be built on the lots zoned for multi-residence.

A somewhat related matter Behnken has been similarly vocal about concerns changes to village ordinances to allow more space for manufactured or modular homes in the community.

As shared in a recent notice of public hearing, the ordinances in question are Section 26-29, Section 46-88, Section 46-89 and Section 46-344.

Newbold expressed to the Republic-Times this notice was flawed due to a miscommunication with the village’s attorney, the only ordinance change intended by the village board being the addition of manufactured homes to the allowed list of structures in business district zones.

Honing in on each of the ordinances identified in the aforementioned notice, Behnken has suggested that proposed ordinance changes would allow for modular homes to be built throughout the community. While an addition to Section 46-344 would allow manufactured homes to be used in the business district, a deletion from Section 26-29, Behnken said, would allow manufactured homes to be built anywhere in the village, no longer limited to just manufactured home parks or manufactured home sales areas.

Of note, the difference between manufactured and modular homes appears to be largely about construction and regulation, with manufactured homes being constructed altogether and abiding by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards while modular homes have parts of the structure constructed separately and put together on-site and abide by local and state code much like a traditional or stick-built home.

New Athens village ordinances for manufactured and modular homes largely seem to overlap.

Mobile home is the term for manufactured homes constructed prior to 1976, when HUD expanded regulations for such structures.

In response to Behnken’s suggestions online, Newbold has further emphasized that the only intended change is the addition of manufactured homes to the list of facilities allowed in the business district.

“There was a procedural error,” Newbold said. “It was caught, and it was never gonna happen.”

Further speaking on his concerns regarding the Hidden Lake Estates subdivision and the possible change to village ordinance, Behnken noted his fears about the possible impact to property values.

He suggested the addition of a group of small homes to the subdivision could negatively impact the value of expensive homes currently in the subdivision, affecting the tax base throughout the community.

Similarly, he spoke about the proposed ordinance changes – which were, again, announced erroneously according to Newbold – and expressed concerns about cheap, manufactured homes popping up everywhere in the community.

“The common thread is zoning ordinances,” Behnken said. “One of the main purposes of zoning ordinances is to maintain property values, and what is happening in New Athens is the zoning ordinances are beginning to be like shifting sand.”

While the subdivision matter is, as previously mentioned, currently a private concern between the current and future property owners, a public hearing will be held regarding the proposed ordinance change at New Athens Village Hall next Thursday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m.