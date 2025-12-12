You’ve Got This: Don’t Give Up on Quitting Smoking | For Your Health

By Dr. Graham A. Colditz

Siteman Cancer Center

It’s a number to celebrate: 3.9 million. That’s the likely number of Americans saved from lung cancer since 1970 with efforts to curb cigarette smoking. Seen another way, this translates to over 76 million years added to people’s lives. It’s truly astounding and doesn’t even include the impact from lower risks of many other cancers and diseases caused by smoking.

Looking ahead, these gains will only grow as fewer youth and young adults take up smoking — and as more people who currently smoke, quit.

Quitting, though, isn’t easy — as anyone who’s done it can tell you. But thousands of people do it every day, and right now in the U.S. there are more people who used to smoke than who currently smoke.

For those who want to quit — or are just thinking about it — getting support can really help, doubling the chances of success. This can include reaching out to your health care clinic or provider for assistance. There’s also free support at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) and smokefree.gov, which offers texting tools, an app and other services.

Support usually includes a mix of medication as well as in-person and virtual classes and programs. Medications can be prescription drugs, like bupropion, as well as nicotine replacement therapy, like gums and patches. These help with nicotine withdrawal and cravings. Programs and classes can help with developing skills and behaviors for staying smoke-free.

“Services like the smokefree.gov texting program provide encouraging, motivating daily messages,” said Dr. Li-Shium Chen, director of smoking cessation at WashU Medicine and Siteman Cancer Center. “A lot of my patients love that. They wake up and get a text that says, ‘Hey, it’s a new day. Why don’t you take a walk outside instead of lighting a cigarette?’”

Along with such support, one of the most important approaches to quitting is simply to keep at it.

“On average, it takes a person seven to nine attempts to succeed,” Chen said. “One gentleman we worked with tried 13 times, but then he succeeded with help from a lifestyle coach and medicine. He said that support made all the difference. So, don’t worry about failure. It’s very important to keep trying, even just to reduce how much you smoke.”

FDA-approved products, like nicotine replacement therapy, have the best evidence for helping with quitting. But electronic cigarettes and vaping, which aren’t FDA-approved, may have a role in certain situations, Chen said. “In an adult who smokes cigarettes routinely, actually transitioning to safe vaping is harm reduction. ‘Safe vaping’ means just nicotine — not adding cannabis, not adding flavors. And this type of vaping can be an intermediate step to getting rid of tobacco.”

Vaping, though, is a double-edged sword, Chen warned. It has some inherent dangers, and kids should totally avoid it. Among other risks, it can lead to nicotine addiction and tobacco smoking. “If you’re a 12-year-old, vaping is really bad.”

No matter how long you’ve been smoking or how old or healthy you are — in almost any situation, really — there are important benefits to quitting. And these benefits start just days in and build over the years. Breathing quickly improves. Food starts tasting better. And wrinkles on the face from early aging can start to relax. Then, the risk of serious diseases like cancer, stroke, heart disease, lung disease and dementia begin to drop, with some eventually reversing to the same risk as someone who never smoked.

“Quitting smoking can add about 13 years of life back to a person, but it’s not only a longer life, it’s also a higher quality of life,” Chen concluded. “It’s an amazing opportunity to improve your health, and it’s the best thing you can do for yourself and your loved ones.”

Happy holidays, and happy New Year.Dr. Graham A. Colditz leads prevention research at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine in St. Louis. Much of his work focuses on translating research findings into tools and tips that help people lower their risk of disease and improve their health — including the 8IGHT WAYS® to Prevent Cancer series.