WSA Blue Storms soccer | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- October 22, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Sports Association “Blue Storms” grades 3-4 girls soccer team. This squad finished the Belle-Clair League as champions with a 10-0 record. Pictured, front row, from left, are Cora Breitenstein, Sevra Anastas, Ava Hunter, Claire Rippelmeyer, Jolee Goeddel, Reese Moore and Cora Jones; back row: Lyla Vance, Charlie Schad, Kaitlyn Mueller, Demi Latchem, Alyssa Beeler and Elliot Schmidt. Coaches were Aaron Rippelmeyer, Steve Schad and Terry Breitenstein.

Republic-Times

