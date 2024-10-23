WSA Banana Bees | Team of the Week
- October 23, 2024
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Sports Association Banana Bees third grade girls soccer squad. The Banana Bees finished their season in the Belle-Clair Soccer League with a record of 8-1-1. Pictured, front row, from left, are Cora Jones, Jolee Goeddel, Sevra Anastas, Molly O’Guinn and Claire Rippelmeyer; back row: Hailey Thorsten, Cora Breitenstein, Kaylee May, Alyssa Beeler, Kaitlyn Mueller, Demi Latchem and Charlei Schad. Coaches are Aaron Rippelmeyer, Terry Breitenstein and Steve Schad.