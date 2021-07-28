Wrongful death suit filed against Integrity

The family of a woman who died last July at the age of 62 has filed a lawsuit against Integrity Healthcare of Columbia, alleging neglect, negligence (survival action) and negligence (wrongful death).

The filing alleges that on four occasions between September 2019 and June 2020, the resident fell from and out of her wheelchair, resulting in injuries that contributed to her death.

The family is seeking a judgement in excess of $50,000 on each count.

The lawsuit was filed in Monroe County Circuit Court by Jeremiah Campbell, executor of the estate of the late Diann M. Campbell. She died July 20, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

The lawsuit claims that Diann became a resident of Integrity on Sept. 14, 2017. While there, she fell from her wheelchair in a bathroom on Sept. 10, 2019, and fell out of her wheelchair again on Sept. 13, 2019, May 31, 2020, and June 8, 2020, striking her head and sustaining other injuries.

After the final fall, she was transferred to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

She was readmitted to Integrity on June 12, 2020, after which she developed medical conditions to her left lower extremity and other parts of the body that resulted, among other things, in cyanosis to her left leg and gangrene on her left foot.

Diann was transferred to Belleville Memorial Hospital, where it was found her left leg had no pulse and that she was in hypotensive shock.

Integrity Healthcare is located at 253 Bradington Drive in Columbia.