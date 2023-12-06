WPD chief retiring

A major position will soon need to be filled within the Waterloo Police Department as current chief Jeff Prosise will be retiring next month.

The announcement came during Monday’s Waterloo City Council meeting, where Prosise offered a brief comment on his decision.

“I gave the mayor a letter (Monday) stating that I’m intending to retire Jan. 12,” Prosise said. “I’ve had 23 years of service and I’m ready to try something different. I’ve had a great time, and you still have me for one more month.”

Prosise later spoke with the Republic-Times to discuss his time in law enforcement and his many years of service to the city.

He is originally from Columbia, having grown up in the community and passed through the Columbia school district, though Prosise said he moved to Waterloo when he was 18 and has called the community home ever since.

Prosise went on to attend Fontbonne University for two years to study business, though he soon realized it wasn’t what he really felt a passion for.

He looked into law enforcement – an interest he had held for a long time – and decided to pursue the administration of justice program at Southwestern Illinois College, where he earned his associates degree in 1995.

Regarding how he was drawn to law enforcement, Prosise explained he doesn’t have a family background in police work, and instead has simply been interested in the field since he was a child.

“It was personal,” Prosise said. “I really wanted to be a police officer even when I was in junior high, 13, 14 years old. I knew I had an interest in it. Then I graduated high school and went to Fontbonne, and I played basketball there. I thought ‘Well, this is a good thing.’ And it was. It wasn’t a bad thing, but it wasn’t what I really wanted to do.”

Prosise would later work for St. Louis County Justice Services at the Clayton, Mo., jail for 2.5 years.

Some time later, he tested for the Waterloo Police Department. He was hired in January 2001 and soon after graduated from the police academy.

Prosise had risen through the ranks during his 23 years with the department, serving as patrolman for two years, school resource officer for three, detective for 10, deputy chief for three and chief for four.

Prosise spoke positively overall about his time within the department – especially recalling how he was able to help guide kids and work with families while working in Waterloo’s school district.

“It’s been amazing,” Prosise said. “I know that’s what people always say, but it really has. The amount of people that I’ve been able to meet and help, be a part of their lives… It’s just been fulfilling and, I guess you could say, rewarding when you go home and feel like you made a difference that day.”

Prosise couldn’t recall any specific anecdotes from his career that came to mind, but he did express his feelings that bad encounters tend to stick with an officer, and that’s not what the job should be as he has made many more good memories.

He did touch on the negative experiences he had relating to nationwide protests in recent years which have greatly impacted how officers are viewed by some.

Prosise noted that he and the WPD were fortunate to not have to contend with such sentiments locally, as the community has always been quite supportive of its officers.

“I’m just thankful that people have always supported us,” Prosise said. “And they tell you. You might be getting gas and they say ‘I just want to say thank you.’ It’s just nice to hear. It’s nice to always know that the public is kinda there for you.”

Prosise further remarked on how his job has changed with his climbing the ranks over the years, with patrol work being much more involved with the public and responding to calls. His past few positions have centered more and more on administrative work, dealing with policy and paperwork.

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter offered comment on Prosise and his many years of service to the city.

“Chief Prosise is a really good employee, good police chief,” Darter said. “He’s very community minded. Not only is he the police chief, he’s also a good person PR-wise. He’s good for us as a rounded person… He’s a good diplomat, I think, for the City of Waterloo.”

While he declined to offer comment on how the city will be filling Prosise’s position come January, Darter did note that he has been aware of Prosise’s decision to retire for some time now, further commending Prosise for his performance as chief.

“He’s a great guy,” Darter said. “The PD runs well under him, but I think he’s put in his time, and he’s ready to retire and simply do something else.”

Prosise assured he’s not retiring for any negative reason, explaining that he gets along quite well with city administration.

“I don’t know what I want to do yet,” Prosise said. “I just want to take some time off and relax for a little bit, then I’m sure I’ll find something to do. I was just ready to retire… It’s not that I don’t like the work, it’s just that I’m ready to try something else.”