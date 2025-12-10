Woman charged in $1M MedStar theft  

Carrie J. Kelley

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office announced last week the arrest of 43-year-old Carrie J. Kelley of Sparta related to the theft of funds while she was an employee of MedStar Ambulance.

Kelley was arrested on warrants for two counts of theft of property over $1 million (Class X felony), one count of wire fraud (Class 3 felony), and four counts of fraudulent filing of Illinois income tax (Class 4 felony)

Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters said investigators were notified in February 2024 of a potential theft pertaining to MedStar. Through a lengthy investigation, it was discovered that monies totaling over $1 million were taken over the course of several years.

Illinois Department of Revenue investigators and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Kelley was arrested on Friday without incident and transported to the Randolph County Jail in Chester.

“I want to credit the investigators who continued to work on this case and bring a closure to it. Their continued hard work and determination led to the arrest of Kelley,” the sheriff said.