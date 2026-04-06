WJHS vandalism results in canceled classes

The Waterloo School District canceled classes at all school buildings Monday due to vandalism discovered inside Waterloo Junior High School over the weekend. While the elementary and high school buildings will reopen Tuesday, WJHS will remain closed at least through Wednesday.

Students throughout the district were to return to classes Monday from Easter break.

In a communication to district parents sent Sunday, Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron said the vandalism was sustained early Saturday morning at WJHS.

“Individuals emptied a fire extinguisher into the building, causing significant clean-up necessary on both the first and second floor of the building,” Charron said.

This notification added that school officials consulted with an environmental company, local health department and the Waterloo Fire Department, “who all agreed that air quality testing should be completed prior to students and employees returning to the building.”

Charron said that due to logistical issues with closing one school building rather than all buildings, the district declared Monday as an “emergency day” with the hope classes could resume in full on Tuesday.

On Monday, however, Charron notified that WJHS would remain closed for the time being while all other schools will be open and follow regular schedules Tuesday.

“We are working with local agencies and environmental consultants to ensure the building is safe for occupancy,” Charron said.

The district will provide daily updates to parents of WJHS students until daily attendance can be resumed.

The Waterloo Police Department said it responded to WJHS, 200 Bellefontaine Drive, in reference to a report of criminal damage to the inside of the building. Part of the damage was from the use of a fire extinguisher in the hallway and classrooms.

Police said an investigation revealed that three young males had unlawfully entered the school building around 2 a.m. Saturday and subsequently caused the damage.

The juvenile males responsible in this incident were quickly identified, police said, with their identities withheld due to their young age.

This case is being forwarded to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office for a review for charges.