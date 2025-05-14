WJHS girls track | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- May 14, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School girls track team. On Saturday, the Bulldogs won the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L state track meet for the second straight year. WJHS also won regional and conference titles once again this year. Leading the way for the Bulldogs at state were Candace Zlatic (first in the 100 meter and 200 meter runs and long jump, second at 400 meters) and Lydia Huffman (first in the 800 meter and 1,600 meter runs). 

