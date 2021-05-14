WJHS girls basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Junior High School girls basketball team coached by Jim Rader. The Bulldogs downed Mascoutah, 33-31, and Red Bud, 31-16, to win a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association regional title last month. WJHS finished with an overall season record of 9-2. Pictured, front row, from left, are Kamryn Zavorka, Kamryn Rader, Hailey Francis, Marianna Detering and Ava Hoagland; standing: Sam Juelfs, Calla Espenshied, Kristen Smith, Macy Calloway, Charlize Ullrich, Erica Crook, Kate Lindhorst and Coach Rader. Not pictured is assistant coach Dalton Berg.