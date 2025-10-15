WJHS baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo Jr. High School baseball squad coached by Mark Vogel. The Bulldogs advanced to the title game of the Southern Illinois Jr. High School Athletic Association Class L state tournament in Marion, falling to Belleville’s Whiteside Middle School on Thursday to end the season at 16-6. The WJHS roster included Eli Armstrong, Koen Baxmeyer, Tucker Bise, Harrison Bloebaum, Colten Carner, Brayden Eckart, Easton Glaenzer, Mason Hicks, Gavin Hunt, Carson Kelley, Braxtyn Kollack, Logan Melius, Levi Norsigian, Drew Rahn, Easton Reno, Nolan Schmidt, Colten Sellers, Jason Totra, Andrew Wegescheide, Ben Beck, Trent Breitenstein and Wesley Jarden.   

