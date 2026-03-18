Wittenauer wins Republican nomination

Marvin Wittenauer

Though most ballot items were uncontested and uneventful, Tuesday night poll results indicate that Monroe County will see a change among its commissioners by the end of the year.

With a vote of 2,375 to 1,339 (64 to 36 percent), Marvin Wittenauer took the majority of votes over incumbent George Green in the Republican race for Monroe County Commissioner.

Votes were cast amid recent developments concerning the county’s handling of Medicare overpayment self-disclosure – apparently a key factor in a controversial board decision to lease county-owned senior living facility Oak Hill to Accolade Healthcare.

Wittenauer is now set to run against Democrat Pat Kelly for the commissioner seat this November.

When asked Tuesday night about preparation for the general election in November, Wittenauer said, “There’s a lot to do. Let’s put it that way.”

He continued that thought by acknowledging last year’s operational transfer of Oak Hill from Monroe County to Accolade Healthcare.

“It wasn’t what the county did with (Oak Hill), it’s how they did it,” Wittenauer said. “The voters have a lot of questions, and they would like some answers. What I want to do is work to try to get these voters some answers.”

Monroe County Jonathan McLean reported early Tuesday afternoon that voter turnout was lower than expected, fearing the amount of ballots cast would be under the 4,600 or so reported in the 2022 primary.

But when it was said and done, a total of 5,060 voters turned out on Tuesday – 74.39 percent of them voting Republican. Of this total, 3,435 voted on Election Day while 1,073 voted early and 552 voted by mail. For the full election results, click here.

McLean also addressed reports that personnel from the Illinois Attorney General’s office visited polling places in Hecker on Tuesday by saying that is a common practice.

“Each election, the AG goes around to visit polling places,” McLean said. “I am not aware of any issues related to the AG.”

Another important local ballot item on Tuesday was for the Southwest St. Clair County Emergency Services District.

Unofficial results late Tuesday evening indicate the referendum item failed to pass on a fairly tight margin, with 1,566 votes in favor and 1,691 votes against.

This proposal would have established a new EMS district for Millstadt as well as the St. Clair County portions of the Waterloo and Hecker fire protection districts, providing additional funding for ambulance equipment and staffing for this area through a property tax of no more than 0.40 percent.

Beyond local races, the Republican primary for Illinois governor has set 2022 Republican nominee Darren Bailey up to again face incumbent Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker in November.

Monroe County results in this race showed Bailey earning 2,283 votes, well ahead of Ted Dabrowski, who came closest behind with 712 votes. Statewide, Bailey carried about 50 percent of the vote in a four-man field.

In his victory speech, Bailey spoke about the loss he and his family have experienced with the recent death of his son in a tragic helicopter crash.



It has stripped away the noise, and it clarified what truly matters: faith, family, fighting for the people that God places in your care,” Bailey said. “And that clarity is why this moment matters. Illinois is hurting.”

Vying for a chance at the open seat on the U.S. Senate, Don Tracy won the Republican nomination while Juliana Stratton will be the Democrat nominee for Illinois.

In Monroe County, Tracy took 1,300 votes in the six-person race, his closest competitor Jeannie Evans taking 717 votes.

Speaking after his victory, Tracy voiced his anticipation of the general election and decried Stratton for her performance as Illinois lieutenant governor.

“The general election begins tonight,” Tracy said. “I know these have been tough times for many of you. The sky-high cost of living in Illinois has made the American Dream seem out of reach for many everyday Illinoisans…. I’ve spent my career working for families and small businesses. I’m ready to take that fight to the U.S. Senate, where my top priority will be to lower the cost of living.”

Locally, 558 votes were submitted for Stratton, whose closest competitor in the 10-person primary race, Raja Krishnamoorthi, took 438 votes.

In her victory speech, Stratton voiced thanks for her team and supporters as well as Krishnamoorthi.

“No matter who you cast your ballot for, I want you to know that I’m running to be your advocate and fighter in Washington D.C.” Stratton said. “And I will spend every day from now until Nov. 3 working to earn your support. Tonight’s message is clear. We’re ready to take our democracy back into our own hands.”