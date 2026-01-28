Win streak continues for CHS hoops

Pictured is the Columbia High School boys basketball squad after winning the Okawville Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

The Columbia High School boys basketball squad is riding high following an Okawville Invitational Tournament title as part of an eight-game winning streak.

The Eagles (17-4) opened tourney play with a 76-42 win over Madison last Tuesday. Eddie Smajic, the eventual tourney MVP, led the team with 26 points. He was followed by Brody Landgraf with 20 points and Kyle Chudd’s 15 points.

On Friday, Columbia continued tourney play with a 60-49 victory over Carlyle. The Eagles only led 24-23 at halftime, but showed a little more edge in the back end of this contest. Smajic again led the way with 26 points, followed by Landgraf with 14 points and eight rebounds.

On Saturday, it was a 61-50 win for the Eagles over Wesclin in the championship game. Smajic dazzled with a career-high 36 points, adding seven rebounds. Elliot Nelson contributed 10 points.

Smajic is leading Columbia in scoring this season at 23.1 points per game – including 83.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Landgraf is averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Chudd is averaging nine points per game – including 60 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the charity stripe.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Waterloo, then hosts Salem on Friday, plays Saturday at Pinckneyville, and hosts Sumner on Tuesday.

Waterloo (4-17) dropped a 47-40 contest to Mascoutah last Wednesday at the Nashville Invitational Tournament. Kruz Latchem scored 14 points, and Landyn Werner added 13 points for the Bulldogs.

For the season, Tyler DeVilder (10.5 points per game) and Owen Niebruegge (10.4 points per game) are the top scorers.

After hosting Columbia on Wednesday, Waterloo hosts Mascoutah on Friday and plays Tuesday at Red Bud.

Gibault (6-15) ended its run at the Okawville tourney with a 62-27 win over Christ Our Rock on Friday.

On Thursday, it was a 49-41 loss for the Hawks against Madison.

Last Tuesday, Gibault opened with a 49-48 loss to Carlyle at Okawville.

Gibault is led in scoring this season by Colby Kincheloe (11.6 points per game) and Jack Holston (10.4 points per game).

The Hawks host Red Bud this Saturday night as part of its Sports Hall of Fame Night.

Valmeyer (9-13) dropped a 67-40 contest Friday at New Athens, getting 12 points from Evan Hill and 10 points from Chase Snyder.

The Pirates committed 27 turnovers in the contest, which gave New Athens its 15th win of the season.

Hill leads Valmeyer in scoring this season at 13.4 points per game, followed by Carter McSchooler at 10.6 points per contest.

Valmeyer hosts Marissa on Friday before playing this coming Tuesday at Gibault.

Don’t look now, but Dupo is above .500 for the season.

The Tigers (10-8) won the First Baptist Academy Tournament in O’Fallon over the weekend with a handful of victories.

Last Wednesday, it was a 72-41 win over Metro as Brrayden Esterlein netted 17 points and Keith West scored 16 points.

On Friday, Dupo won 49-20 over Gateway Science Academy, getting another 17 points from Esterlein.

Also on Friday, the Tigers won 74-39 over Faith Bible Christian Academy. Esterlein again led the way with 26 points.

On Saturday, Dupo picked up the tourney title with a 53-35 win over Lebanon. Esterlein scored 22 points.

Esterlein leads the Tigers in scoring this season at 14.4 points per game.

Dupo plays Wednesday at Red Bud, then travels Friday to Lebanon.