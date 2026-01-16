William W. Mathews | Obituary

William E. “Bill” Mathews, 83, of Saint Charles, Mo., died Jan. 1, 2026.

Bill was inducted into the United States Specialty Sports Association Hall of Fame and the St. Charles County Amateur Sports Hall of Fame, honoring his lasting impact on the sports community.

He dedicated 53 years of service to Boeing, where he worked as an engineer before retiring.

A devoted man of faith, Bill was a longtime member of St. Cletus Catholic Church and faithfully attended daily Mass until his health no longer allowed.

An avid sports fan, he proudly supported the St. Louis Blues and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Above all else, he cherished spending time with his family and friends. Bill was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Bill was the devoted father of Sheri (Robert) Hall, Brett (Julie) Mathews and Jeff Mathews; cherished grandfather of Blake (Alayna) Hall, Brandon Hall, Brice Hall, Joshua Mathews, Aidan Mathews, Ian Mathews, Logan Mathews and Emily Mathews; treasured great-grandfather of Harvey Hall; dear brother of Kurt (Susan) Mathews; he is also survived by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and many dear friends.

Bill was the loving husband of Carol Mathews (nee Nobbe) who died eight days after his passing; and beloved son of the late Elmer and Bertha (nee Karban) Mathews.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Jan 24 at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles, Mo.

Memorials may be made in William’s name to the American Stroke Association.