William C. ‘Toby’ Thompson

William Charles “Toby” Thompson, 91, of Columbia, died Nov. 23, 2025, at Township Senior Living Community, Springfield, Mo. He was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Murphysboro.

Toby was a faithful and long time member of the First Baptist Church in Columbia, where he served as a deacon and loved his men’s Sunday School class. He was a retired carpenter/millwright from Ralston Purina.

Toby proudly served his country from March 11, 1955, to March 8, 1957, in the Army and was in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, from where he was honorably discharged as a specialist third class.

Toby enjoyed woodworking and fishing, and he loved all things with nature and the outdoors, from raising hedgehogs, rabbits, chipmunks and tending to quail eggs, along with fresh and saltwater aquariums.

He dearly loved his family, Toby and Norma faithfully attended baseball games, sporting events, plays, pageants, color guard and taekwondo competitions and many other activities their children and grandchildren participated in.

Surviving are his son, Brian (Sharon) Thompson; daughter Brenda (Curt) Hempen; grandchildren Andrew Thompson, Rebecca (Tim) Watts, Brittany Manning, Casey (Deron) Duncan, Blair (Graham) Weber and Morgan Hempen; great-grandchildren Bentley, Ezra, Israella, Oziah, Wren and Elanor; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years Norma Thompson, whom he married on Dec. 22, 1955, and who passed away on June 6, 2024; and his parents Clifton Oliver and Mildred Lavinia (nee Fernside) Thompson.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at First Baptist Church in Columbia with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Illinois Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services, Carmi.