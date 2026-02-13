William A. Heizer | Obituary

William ‘Bill’ Allen Heizer, 76, of Waterloo, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 11, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born to the late Leo J. and Rosalie “Sally” A. (nee Heck) Heizer on Sept. 19, 1949, in Red Bud.

Bill married Diane Woods on Dec. 10, 1993, in Belleville; she survives.

Bill had worked as a painter for Cecil Management in O’Fallon for 16 years.

Bill distinguished himself through honorable service in the United States Army, earning recognition as a highly skilled musician and instrumentalist.

An accomplished guitarist and brass instrument player, Bill further demonstrated his musical excellence through performances with numerous local dance bands, church praise bands, and orchestras, including the United States Army Band, 2nd Infantry Division Korea, the Waterloo Municipal Band and the Busch Light Brigade. Bill will be fondly remembered for his deep love of music, which was a cornerstone of his life.

Bill was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and VFW Post 6504, both in Waterloo.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Heizer; and is lovingly remembered by his children: sons Christopher (Michelle) Heizer of Imperial, Mo., Jason (Kelly) Heizer of Saint Peters, Mo., and daughter Sarah (John Reed) Heizer of Waterloo. He was a proud grandfather to Taylor Heizer (Jeremiah Wall), Nicholas Heizer, Brooke Heizer and Carson Heizer. He is also survived by his siblings Joan (Ronald) Stork of Sparta and John (Carol) Heizer of Jackson, Mo., as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, his brother Robert Heizer and his infant sister Mary Catherine Heizer.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Feb. 17 at the church with Rev. Benjamin Hayter officiating.

Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to family choice.