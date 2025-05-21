Wicked storms wreck Randolph County

At left, a Red Bud resident submitted a photo of large hail nearly the size of a golf ball that fell during a severe thunderstorm on Friday afternoon. While this area was spared of more serious damage, a large tornado caused extensive damage in St. Louis on Friday, resulting in at least five confirmed deaths. At center and at right are pictures taken by the Randolph County Emergency Management Agency of damage resulting from an EF-1 tornado Monday night in the area of Fish Lake Road south of Prairie du Rocher.