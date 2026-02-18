WHS wrestling sends 6 to state

Pictured, from left, are WHS boys wrestling state qualifiers Konnor Stephens, Jaxson Mathenia, Joe Newell and Matthew Deutch.

The Waterloo High School wrestling program enjoyed a successful Saturday of sectional action, making even more history along the way.

For the boys, Bulldogs Konnor Stephens, Jaxson Mathenia, Joe Newell and Matthew Deutch each punched their ticket to this weekend’s state tournament at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

For the girls, juniors Maddy Edler and Izabell McBride made history as the first two WHS girls wrestlers to qualify for the IHSA state tourney.

Deutch, a junior, is now 42-7 this season in the 113-pound weight class. He has been ranked in the top 10 of the state all season, WHS boys wrestling head coach Chase Guercio said.

“Even though he qualified (for state), he was not pleased with getting fourth place at sectionals,” Guercio said. “He is a grounded kid who self-reflects very well, so I know he will make the necessary adjustments to make a push this week in Champaign.”

Stephens, a senior, is 36-11 on the season in the 132-pound weight class. He recently broke the career wins record at WHS with his 129th victory.

“Konnor has really caught his stride over this last month and is looking as technically sound as he ever has,” Guercio said. “He is competing with aggression and confidence. I know he is going to go out with a bang this week at the state tournament.”

A two-time state qualifier and three-time regional champion, Stephens is one of the most accomplished wrestlers WHS has ever had.

“He is the kind of kid every coach wants on their team,” Guercio said.

Newell, a junior, is 35-12 this season and will make his state debut this weekend at 150 pounds.

“Joe had not been in the state rankings throughout the year, but we knew pretty early on this season that he had a good opportunity to qualify for state,” Guercio assessed. “He is a tireless worker and has the kind of character and drive that all the best athletes have. He has been so valuable to our team this season, so it is great to see him reaping the rewards of his work.”

And then there’s defending state runner-up Mathenia, making his third state trip in as many years.

Mathenia is 36-1 this season at 215 pounds and is now a three-time sectional champ – the only WHS wrestler to ever accomplish that feat.

“He won a gritty match in the semifinals that went into overtime, and then he came out and dominated in the championship,” Guercio said of Mathenia’s sectional title.

Guercio said Mathenia always handles high expectations with flying colors.

“Every time he competes, the whole gym seems to stop what they are doing to watch,” Guercio said. “He is one of the best wrestlers in the state for sure, and I know he has his eyes set on a big tournament in Champaign.”

As for the WHS girls, Edler qualified for state at 135 pounds and McBride advanced at 190 pounds by virtue of solid showings at the Virden Sectional.

“Those two girls have accomplished something that no one at our school has before,” Guercio said, explaining that the modern girls wrestling system in Illinois does not have enrollment classifications.

“So, they had to compete against schools of all sizes throughout the season and in the postseason,” he said.

WHS girls wrestling coach Ryan Wiggers expressed great pride in Edler and McBride making history for the program.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these two,” Wiggers said. “Their paths were not easy by any means, but they stuck their nose in adversity and overcame it. (This) is definitely a highlight moment in my career so far and will be for many years to come.”