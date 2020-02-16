WHS wrestling sending 3 to state

Waterloo’s Jordan Sommers (center) stands at the No. 2 position on the podium out of respect for his sectional final opponent who had to forfeit due to injury Saturday, making Sommers the winner in the 195-pound weight class.

The Waterloo High School wrestling team continued one of its best seasons in school history by qualifying three wrestlers for state by virtue of strong performances at the Mascoutah Sectional over the weekend.

Jordan Sommers, a sophomore who is ranked among tops in the state at 195 pounds, followed up his regional championship with a sectional title to advance to state. He was declared the sectional winner at 195 pounds after his opponent was forced to forfeit due to injury.

“Out of respect, Jordan refused to stand on the No. 1 spot on the podium,” WHS wrestling coach Chase Guercio said. “(It was) my proudest moment of the day.”

Also advancing to state for the Bulldogs were Brandon Lloyd at 160 pounds and Brett Howard at 285 pounds.

Lloyd, also a sophomore, won his semifinal match on Saturday to pick up his 39th win of the season, setting a new single-season record for victories at Waterloo. He ended placing second in his weight class.

Howard, a junior, placed fourth in the 285-pound weight class to also earn advancement to state.

“Before today, there had only been four state qualifiers in Waterloo wrestling history,” Guercio said.