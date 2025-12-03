WHS wrestling ready to rule the mat 

Pictured is the Waterloo High School boys wrestling squad for the 2025-26 season.

Led by a state runner-up and state qualifier, the Waterloo High School boys wrestling squad is looking to build on recent success this winter.

Last year’s team sent four wrestlers to the state tournament, the most ever in program history.

The king of the mat for Waterloo is junior Jaxson Mathenia, who placed second at state last season in the 215-pound division.

“He is clearly hungry to get back to the state tournament for another opportunity at a championship, and he should be in for a great year,” Waterloo head coach Chase Guercio said.

Mathenia went 43-3 last season, with his losses to the IHSA Class 1A, 2A and 3A state champion wrestlers.

Another key part of the program is senior Konnor Stephens, who also wrestled at state last season. Stephens went 34-14 in the 132-pound weight class.

“He has made great strides since his freshman year, and he has turned himself into a beast,” Guercio said.

Also returning for the Bulldogs is junior Matthew Deutch, who was one win away from qualifying for state in the 106-pound division last season.

“This year he will be wrestling at 113, and he expects to make a push to the state tournament,” Guercio said. “He was a 40-win wrestler last season, and he can wrestle with anybody when he is at his best.”

A wrestler who had 30 wins last season is senior Vince Goodman. He’s back and looking to make a state run.

“He is a fantastic leader and the hardest working kid on our team,” Guercio said. “He has what it takes to be a state-level wrestler, and I am excited to see him wrestle this season.”

Guercio is also excited about juniors Jax Mifflin, Hudson Maddox and Joe Newell.

“They work hard, they are tough as nails, and they are in great physical shape,” he said. “Those three kids are going to be crucial to any team success we have this year. I think all three are in for big seasons.”

In addition to the regional and sectional tournaments, Guercio said the “always challenging” Granite City Red Schmitt Tournament in late December will be important.

“Hopefully, we stay healthy and are wrestling our best when we get to late January and February,” he said.