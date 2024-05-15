WHS tennis has conference champ

Brendan McClory

The Waterloo High School boys tennis team celebrated its first conference champion in 10 years over the weekend.

Brendan McClory placed first in No. 6 singles for the Bulldogs at the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament played at Triad and Highland high schools.

McClory is the first conference champion for the WHS boys tennis program since Charlie McGhee won the No. 4 singles flight in 2014.

It’s been a winning spring for McClory, who hasn’t lost in singles since the start of the season.

“Brendan lost his first match of the year against Jerseyville and then won 15 in a row leading into the conference tournament,” WHS tennis coach Brett Ivers said. “He avenged his early season loss by beating the same Jerseyville player 6-0, 6-0 in the second round of the MVC tournament and then beat a Triad player 6-1, 6-3 in the finals. His final record was 17-1 on the year for singles.”

McClory will play in doubles during the Class 1A Triad Sectional taking place this Friday and Saturday.

Other key performers at the MVC tourney included Caeden Wille placing third at No. 4 singles, Patrick Nobbe placing fourth at No. 1 singles, Eli Schwehr placing fourth at No. 2 singles, Grant Eugea placing fourth at No. 3 singles, and Collin Groves placing fourth at No. 5 singles.

“I was extremely proud of the way the boys competed,” Ivers said of his team’s conference performance. “They worked really hard this weekend focusing on competing to the best of their abilities. I am excited to see what will happen in the sectional tournament this Friday and Saturday. We are hoping for more great performances.”