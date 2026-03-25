WHS softball on a mission

Pictured is the 2026 Waterloo High School softball squad. Team members are Megan Armbrecht, Maggie Blair, Ava Brown, Jensyn Collmeyer, Madalyn Craft, Samantha Crossen, Aidan Dintelman, Addy Juelfs, Sam Juelfs, Taryn Kern, Grayce Mayer, Alyssa McClory, Molly McNeill, Claire Parker, Peyten Pauline, Isabella Riesing, Marley Sanders, Mallory Thompson and Haley Tomanovich.

With multiple key members of a team that went to state in 2024 and won 22 games in 2025, the Waterloo High School softball squad is primed for a deep postseason run this spring.

Matt Mason’s Bulldogs are already off to a strong start in 2026, scoring 56 runs in their first five games for a 5-0 record.

But it’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.

Seniors expected to shine for Waterloo this spring include Sam Juelfs, Aidan Dintelman and Mallory Thompson.

Juelfs, a shortstop who has committed to playing at Missouri S&T, was an all-state selection last season after hitting .506 with seven home runs, seven doubles, 40 RBIs and 31 runs. She’s already tearing the cover off the ball in 2026.

Then there’s Dintelman, a Lake Forest College commit who was also named all-state after going 19-3 with a 1.66 ERA in 143-plus innings pitched last season while hitting .398 with six homers and 27 RBIs.

Thompson, who plays third base, is a Heartland Community College commit who hit three homers and drove in 18 runs last season.

Another returning senior is Taryn Kern, who is a Sauk Valley Community College commit.

Yet another senior is outfielder Haley Tomanovich, who hit .286 with 17 runs last season.

Unfortunately, senior Megan Armbrecht is injured and will miss much of the season – though she could possibly return for the postseason. She hit .396 last season.

Two juniors who are back following impressive 2025 seasons are second baseman Ava Brown and outfielder/first baseman Grayce Mayer. Brown hit .402 with 32 RBIs and 27 runs last season. Mayer hit .356 with 22 runs.

A sophomore who returns from last year is Bella Riesing. The catcher hit .345 with 11 RBIs in 2025.

Newcomers expected to step up this spring for Waterloo include juniors Claire Parker, Jensyn Collmeyer and Maddie Craft as well as sophomore Addy Juelfs.

Strengths for the Bulldogs in 2026, according to Mason, include solid pitching in addition to experienced hitters and fielders.

As for weaknesses, Mason said “we want to work on a high concentration level regardless of how good our opponents are and we hope to continue to improve in the areas of fielding and baserunning.”

Mason said the overall expectations for his team this spring are to win 20-plus games, win the Mississippi Valley Conference one last time, win a regional title and “advance as far as possible in the state series.”

A return trip to state is not out of the realm of possibility for this talented bunch.