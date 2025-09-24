WHS soccer keeps kickin’

Waterloo’s Isaiah Mallery prepares to kick the ball during a home soccer match earlier this season.

Waterloo High School boys soccer continues to enjoy its best start to a season in recent memory, sitting at 10-1-1 following a few impressive recent wins.

On Monday, the Bulldogs won 2-0 over Belleville West, getting a seven-save shutout from senior goalkeeper Parker Lacroix. Kian Day and Hudson Maddox netted the goals for Waterloo.

Waterloo played Tuesday on the road against a tough Highland squad, falling 2-0 in a hard-fought Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs bested MVC foe Mascoutah by a 1-0 score. Trent Glaenzer scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Cole Ludwig. Lacroix was stellar in net once again, making five saves.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo picked up an impressive 2-0 victory over MVC nemesis Triad. Day and Glaenzer scored the goals, with Lacroix making six saves.

The Bulldogs have surrendered just five goals thus far this fall while scoring 33.

Lacroix has recorded eight shutouts in net and brought a 0.19 goals against average to go along with his .956 save percentage into Tuesday’s match.

The leading scorers so far this season for Waterloo are Glaenzer with 10 goals and four assists and Day with 10 goals.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial on Thursday. The ‘Dogs host cross-town rival Gibault on Monday and then travel north on Route 3 to face rival Columbia this coming Tuesday.

Columbia (10-4-1) picked up a 13-0 win Monday at Wood River, getting two goals each from Eli Thebeau, Zach Zerban and Malone Hohman.

On Saturday, it was a 1-0 loss for the Eagles to a solid Father McGivney squad on the road. The match was scoreless at halftime.

On Thursday, Columbia won a 3-2 match against Freeburg in penalty kicks. Scoring goals in regulation for the Eagles were Wyatt Etherton and Owen Worcester.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won easily over Gibault, 10-1. Luke Dewilde had two goals and three assists, Worcester had two goals and two assists, and Chanse Frierdich added a pair of goals and an assist for the victors.

Dewilde is the leading scorer this season for the Eagles with 13 goals and 16 assists, followed by Frierdich at 16 goals and three assists, and Worcester with 12 goals and nine assists.

Columbia hosts Chaminade on Thursday, plays Saturday at Murphysboro, travels Monday to Highland, and then hosts Waterloo on Tuesday.

Gibault (3-7) picked up a 5-0 victory at home over Wood River on Thursday following its loss to Columbia.

Drew Hagedorn and Josh Lanham each scored twice for the Hawks, with Austin Stern also scoring a goal.

On Saturday, it was a 7-0 loss for Gibault at the feet of Murphysboro.

Hagedorn leads Gibault in scoring this season with three goals and three assists.

The Hawks play Thursday at Mater Dei, host Valmeyer at 2 p.m. Saturday, then play Monday at Waterloo.

Valmeyer (1-7) lost 8-1 to Lebanon on Monday.

Last Tuesday, it was a 10-1 defeat for the Pirates against Piasa Southwestern.

Valmeyer is slated to play Thursday at Wesclin before Saturday’s local rivalry match at Gibault.

The Pirates host Wesclin this coming Monday.