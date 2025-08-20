WHS golf | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- August 20, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School golf program. The Bulldogs opened their season with a first place showing in the Mississippi Valley Conference Co-Ed Scramble at Cardinal Creek Golf Course on Thursday, topping Triad, Highland, Mascoutah and Civic Memorial. Waterloo finished with a team score of 278, winning by five total strokes. Waterloo’s co-ed pairing of Brady Schmidt and Reese Davis-Grandcolas placed second overall with a 4-under-par 68. The WHS pairing of John Blattner and Megan Armbrecht placed third overall with a 69.

