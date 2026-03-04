WHS girls wrestle at state

Pictured at left is Waterloo’s Izzy McBride during a home match earlier this season. At right is Waterloo’s Maddy Edler.

Waterloo High School was represented by its first two state qualifiers in girls wrestling this past weekend in Bloomington.

Maddy Edler (135 pounds) and Izzy McBride (190 pounds), both juniors, competed at the IHSA state tournament.

While neither returned home with a medal, WHS girls wrestling head coach Ryan Wiggers said Edler and McBride both “battled hard against some incredible competition.”

Edler finished with a season record of 33-15, while McBride went 21-8.

And now that both of these wrestlers and their teammates enjoyed success on the mat this winter, Wiggers is confident the program as a whole will take a big step forward next season.

“Despite not getting the results we were shooting for, I think we all developed a taste for what it takes to continue evolving our program to reach the next level,” Wiggers said. “We will be back and better.”