WHS girls track | Team of the Week
- May 21, 2025
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the the Waterloo High School girls track team. The Bulldogs secured their second straight Class 2A sectional title Thursday in Mascoutah, led by championship performances from Cameron Crump in the 3,200 meter run, the 4×200 meter relay team of Kristin Smith, Reagan Wilhelm, Taylor Thorsten and Paige Zlatic, and pole vaulter Karigan Littlejohn. The WHS girls will have several team members competing this weekend at the state meet in Charleston.