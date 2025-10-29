WHS girls tennis | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls tennis squad coached by Brett Ivers. The Bulldogs won a sectional title and sent five players to the IHSA Class 1A state meet near Chicago last week. In singles, Marie Starek dropped her two state matches on Thursday. In doubles, Ella Brown and Lucy Baldwin lost their two matches at state. Also in doubles, Ava Hemmer and Lily Starek won their opening match, then lost to pairings from Triad and Father McGivney to end their state run.