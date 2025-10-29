WHS girls tennis | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- October 29, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls tennis squad coached by Brett Ivers. The Bulldogs won a sectional title and sent five players to the IHSA Class 1A state meet near Chicago last week. In singles, Marie Starek dropped her two state matches on Thursday. In doubles, Ella Brown and Lucy Baldwin lost their two matches at state. Also in doubles, Ava Hemmer and Lily Starek won their opening match, then lost to pairings from Triad and Father McGivney to end their state run.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Owen Niebruegge | Athlete of the Week

October 22, 2025

Avery Arendell | Athlete of the Week

October 15, 2025

Deegan Prater | Athlete of the Week

October 8, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web