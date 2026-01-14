WHS cheerleading | Team of the Week



The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School cheerleading squad. The Bulldogs placed first in the Large Varsity Game Day Division of the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships held Saturday in Springfield.

Per coach Brittany Imm, The Game Day division is designed to mimic a real-life game environment, focusing on how well a squad can lead a stadium. The goal is to create an authentic game-time experience that encourages the crowd to respond throughout the performance. Unlike traditional routines, props like signs, poms, megaphones, and flags are required to help elicit crowd participation. Teams are judged on their projection, showmanship, and how effectively their skills enhance crowd engagement.

Pictured, front row, from left, are Sadie Wyrick, Claire Stafford, Lynnan Logan, Lily Osterhage, Gwyn Kempfer, Keira Schmiz and Brooklyn Eline; middle row: Chloe Reuter, Addy Prewitt, Lilly Hicks, Lilly Walster, Karlee Habermehl and Madalyn Prather; back row: Assistant Coach Jenna Schaefer, Rylee Cocos, Kaylee Thomas, Alyvia Strong, Ellie Baker, Morgan Springer and Coach Imm.