WHS boys wrestling | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys wrestling squad coached by Chase Guercio. The Bulldogs recently completed another successful season that saw four of its wrestlers qualify for state and seven advance to the sectional round. As a team, Waterloo placed second at the Carbondale Regional. Waterloo also had eight wrestlers receive Mississippi Valley Conference honors: Matthew Deutch, Jackson Wirth, Konnor Stephens, Jaxon Mifflin, Joe Newell, Hudson Maddox, Jaxson Mathenia and Braydin Duffy.