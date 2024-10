The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School boys golf squad coached by Dave Stites. At the IHSA Class 2A Waterloo Regional played last Wednesday at Acorns Golf Links, Waterloo placed first with a score of 312, followed by Columbia in second at 315. Waterloo was led at the regional by seniors Nate Charron and Tyler Armbrecht, both of which shot 76. Bulldogs junior Brady Schmidt shot a 77.