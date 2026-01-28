WHS boys bowling wins sectional



Pictured is the Waterloo High School boys bowling squad with its plaque after winning the Mt. Vernon Sectional championship on Saturday to qualify for state.

The Waterloo High School boys bowling squad put an exclamation point on an already successful season Friday by winning the Mt. Vernon Sectional to advance as a team to state.

The Bulldogs, coached by Matt Beck, bested Mt. Vernon by 28 total pins for the team title.

The team was led by junior Matthew Eller’s 220.8 per game average over six games.

Alex Harper, a senior, averaged 218.2 per game for Waterloo, which will compete in the IHSA state meet this weekend at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. Harper recorded the top single game score for Waterloo at the sectional with a 268.

Another top performer for the Bulldogs at this sectional was freshman Sam Beck with a 217.3 per game average.

Waterloo placed third at the regional tournament held recently at West Park Bowl to qualify for the sectional.