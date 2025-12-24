WHS boys bowling | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School varsity boys bowling squad coached by Matt Beck. The Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start in match play this season with victories over Triad, Highland, Mascoutah, Civic Memorial and Jerseyville. In addition, the WHS boys bowlers have won the Kegler Challenge at West Park Bowl in Columbia, placed second in the West Park Cup, and just took second in the gold division of the ShowMo Tournament held Dec. 20 at DuBowl Lanes in South County. Leading the way for Waterloo at the ShowMo Tournament were Matthew Eller in fourth, Cameron Shufelt in fifth and Sam Beck in sixth place.