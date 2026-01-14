WHS bowlers roll into regional

Pictured is the Waterloo High School varsity boys bowling squad after placing second out of 28 teams at the O’Fallon tournament over the weekend.

The Waterloo High School boys bowling squad will compete in the regional tournament this Saturday at West Park Bowl in Columbia with the likes of Columbia, Dupo, Gibault, Freeburg, O’Fallon, the Belleville schools and more.

A couple of recent outings showed that the Bulldogs can knock down plenty of pins in the postseason.

Last Wednesday, the WHS boys won 36-4 over Mascoutah, getting a 778 three-game series from Cameron Shufelt. That is the third highest individual series in program history. The team series of 3,393 ranked second best in school history.

For the Waterloo girls, Alissa Wisely had a fantastic night with 14 strikes across two games, ending with a 238 and 255.

The WHS boys and girls bowlers competed in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament on Friday in Highland, with the girls placing second and the boys placing fourth.

On Saturday, the WHS boys placed second out of 28 teams in the O’Fallon Panther Team Challenge. In the bracket finals, the Bulldogs had close victories against O’Fallon and defending state champion Harrisburg before losing to Breese Central in the championship.

Also on Saturday, the WHS girls placed ninth at the Lancer Team Challenge.