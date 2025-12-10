WHS Athletic Hall of Fame adding champs

The 2025 Waterloo High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its newest class at halftime of the varsity boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 16.

For this class, WHS is inducting four previous individual state champions as well as the school’s first ever team state champ.

Inductees are Jenna Schwartz, Donovan McBride, Justin Kretchmer, Brendan Duncan, and the 2015 boys soccer squad.

Schwartz is the most decorated runner in WHS history, having earned four all-state honors in both cross-country and track. She captured the 2017 Class 2A state cross-country championship with the school’s fastest time ever on the state course (17:04), and won the 2018 Class 2A state title in the 3200 meter run.

Schwartz set the school record in the 1600 meter run (5:00), and collected numerous sectional, regional, and conference titles. She was named St. Louis All-Metro Runner of the Year in 2017. After earning an athletic scholarship to Mizzou, Schwartz now serves as an assistant coach for the nationally ranked track and cross-country programs at University of New Mexico.

A trailblazing wheelchair athlete, McBride captured multiple state championships – including titles in the 800, 200 and 100 meter races – while helping WHS secure a team state championship in 2018. He earned three consecutive U.S. Paralympic High School All-American honors (2016–2018) at 5000 meters, and claimed victories at major national events including the 2016 Go! St. Louis Half Marathon (Wheelchair Division), 2017 Chicago Marathon (Male Under 20), and 2017 Peachtree Road Race Junior Division.

Beyond high school, McBride has completed countless road races, triathlons, duathlons, and marathons while competing nationally with the Disabled Athletic Sports Association.

Duncan became Waterloo’s first-ever track and field state champion with his discus victory in 2011, launching a decorated career as a five-time state medalist. He consistently excelled in both discus and shot put at WHS, winning sectional and conference titles and setting a meet record discus throw of 192 feet, 7 inches.

Duncan still holds WHS records in the discus, shot put and hammer throw. His dominance earned him a scholarship to Stanford University, where he continued competing in the hammer throw at the collegiate level.

One of Waterloo’s most versatile athletes, Justin Kretchmer was a three-time state medalist and the 2012 state high jump champion, later setting the school record at 7 feet and 1 inch. He also excelled in basketball, earning MVP honors in 2013, and was named Athlete of the Year by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Republic-Times. Justin also played tight end for the Bulldogs football team.

Kretchmer continues to hold WHS records in the high jump and long jump, while ranking second in the triple jump. At the University of Kentucky, he won the 2015 SEC Championship, earned SEC All-Freshman honors, and became one of UK’s top all-time indoor high jump performers.

The 2015 WHS boys soccer squad brought home the school’s first team state title with an exciting victory over Peoria Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs finished first in the St. Louis Post Dispatch small school rankings and compiled an overall record of 25-3-1 with the following team members: Gavin Taylor, Cole Kaiping, Collin Webb, Kane Osterhage, Ethan Lewis, Griffin Lenhardt, Ben Huels, Ryan Stites, Dawson Holden, Philip Most, Jon Kreher, Taylor Baum, Justin Kohler, Drew Marshall, Tyler Grob, Cole Kolmer, Brenden Young, Andrew Yount, Chase Rubemeyer, Kyle Schaefer, Jake Wagner, Clay Metz, Trevor Coplin, Head Coach Chad Holden and Assistant Coaches Jim Prather, Tim Augustine and John Spytek.