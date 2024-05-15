Who will survive and advance?

Gibault’s Aubry Thomas passes the ball during Friday’s regional victory over Massac County. See more photos from the match at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The regular season is complete in high school girls soccer, with local teams now aiming for regional championships.

Waterloo, Columbia and Gibault were all hosting regionals, so Monroe County was the epicenter for postseason soccer action.

Rainy weather led to field condition concerns on the grass at Oerter Park in Columbia, however, so Gibault’s regional was played on the turf at Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville.

The Hawks opened Class 1A regional action Friday with an 8-0 victory over Massac County.

Emily Richardson netted two goals and added an assist. Natalie Kelemetc also scored twice. Other goals for the Hawks came from Avery Gilpin, Kamille Grohmann, Ella Jackson and Elena Oggero.

Gibault faced Althoff in the regional final on Tuesday, ending its season with a 3-0 loss.

Gibault concluded its regular season with a 3-0 win over Breese Central on May 2. Aubry Thomas scored twice, and Richardson recorded a goal and assist.

On May 1, the Hawks lost 7-0 at Father McGivney. Richardson recorded three shots in the game.

Richardson is the scoring leader this spring for the Hawks with 18 goals and eight assists. Thomas has 10 goals and six assists.

Columbia (18-3-1) clobbered DuQuoin, 13-0, to open its Class 1A regional at home on Saturday.

Maddie Mauch scored a hat trick and had an assist. Reese Woelfel also had a hat trick. Riley Mathews recorded two goals and an assist. Grace Otten added a goal and three assists.

The Eagles host Murphysboro in the regional final on Wednesday, as Tuesday’s game was rescheduled due to rain.

The winner of this regional goes to the Murphysboro Sectional to face either Mater Dei or Roxana on Saturday.

Columbia closed out its regular season with a 1-0 victory over Mascoutah on May 4. Mauch netted the game’s only goal on an assist from Lucy Leitschuh.

On May 1, Columbia won 3-0 over Freeburg. Mauch, Woelfel and Mathews scored the goals for the Eagles.

On April 30 it was a 10-0 blowout at Salem for Columbia. Mauch, Woelfel and Mathews each recorded hat tricks in the match.

Mauch (41 goals, 22 assists), Mathews (20 goals, 18 assists), Sarah Ross (16 goals, 11 assists) and Woelfel (15 goals, 10 assists) are the scoring leaders this spring.

Waterloo (10-7-3) concluded its regular season schedule last Tuesday at O’Fallon, falling 4-0. Makayla Gummersheimer made 11 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo is hosting a Class 2A regional and faces Anna-Jonesboro on Wednesday, as Tuesday’s game was rescheduled due to rain.

The regional final takes place Friday at 6 p.m. for the right to play this coming Tuesday in the Freeburg Sectional.

On May 6, the Bulldogs lost a 5-4 heartbreaker to Civic Memorial in penalty kicks. Liv Colson and Grace Pohl netted two goals each for Waterloo.

On May 1, Waterloo posted a 5-0 victory at Highland. Colson again scored two goals, with the other goals coming from Pohl, Taylor Lance and Megan Young.

On April 30, Waterloo lost 1-0 to Mascoutah.

Colson, a senior, leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 23 goals and five assists. Young has 12 goals and eight assists. Pohl has seven goals and 14 assists.